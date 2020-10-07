Biking the Trumbull Valley

Local historian/author Sue A. DelBianco will be hosting a bike ride down memory lane through the Trumbull Valley. The bike tour will be held on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m.

Cyclists will meet at the Tait Road commuter parking lot in Trumbull.

DelBianco will bring the cyclists back in time in the Trumbull Valley, stopping off at many historical points-of-interest along the rail trail: An old ice house remains, a cow tunnel, remains of a paper mill, site of a train wreck from 1901, a reputed witches' gravesite, and more. She will also show cyclists the new connections from Trumbull to Beardsley Park.

The event is by reservation only. Cyclists are required to wear a face mask

Call DelBianco at 203-260-5394 to make a reservation, or also email her at delbiancosue@yahoo.com and leave a message and your contact information.

She will have copies of her historical DVD Rails to Trails: A Journey Back in Time, which is about the history of the Trumbull Valley when the train was king and all that grew around the railroad.

Admission is free.