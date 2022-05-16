Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana, San Diego ELLIOT SPAGAT, Associated Press May 16, 2022 Updated: May 16, 2022 9:52 p.m.
1 of4 This undated photo provided by Homeland Security Investigations shows the inside of a cross border tunnel between Mexico's Tijuana into the San Diego area. Authorities announced on Monday, May 16, 2022, the discovery of the underground smuggling tunnel on Mexico's border, running the length of a football field on U.S. soil to a warehouse in an industrial area. The cross-border tunnel from Tijuana to the San Diego area was built in one of the most fortified stretches of the border, illustrating the limitations of former President Donald Trump's border wall. (Homeland Security Investigations via AP) AP Show More Show Less
SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities on Monday announced the discovery of a major drug smuggling tunnel — running about the length of a six football fields — from Mexico to a warehouse in an industrial area in the U.S.
The secret passage from Tijuana to San Diego featured rail and ventilation systems, electricity and reinforced walls, authorities said. It was discovered near San Diego's Otay Mesa border crossing in an area where more than a dozen other sophisticated tunnels have been found in the last two decades.