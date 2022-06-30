Big cats in urban jungle: LA mountain lions, Mumbai leopards CHRISTINA LARSON and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL, Associated Press June 30, 2022 Updated: June 30, 2022 1:13 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of26 A leopard is seen walking across a ridge in Aarey colony near Sanjay Gandhi National Park overlooking Mumbai city, India, May, 12, 2018. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. ( Nikit Surve, Wildlife Conservation Society – India/ Sanjay Gandhi National Park via AP) Nikit Surve/AP Show More Show Less
2 of26 A warning signboard stands in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which prohibits visitors and daily walkers from walking in the forest after 6 PM, a time considered most active for leopards, in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
3 of26 A paw mark of a cub is seen on a brick at Aarey Colony, which borders the south end of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, in Mumbai, India, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
4 of26 A leopard cub sits on a tree in Aarey colony, which borders the south end of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
5 of26 The Mumbai skyline is seen from Aarey Colony, which borders the south end of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
6 of26 A leopard is seen walking away with its kill a dog from Aarey colony near Sanjay Gandhi National Park over looking Mumbai city, India, May, 26, 2017. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. ( Nikit Surve, Wildlife Conservation Society – India/ Sanjay Gandhi National Park via AP) AP Show More Show Less
7 of26 A mountain lion eats a kill at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area near Malibu Creek State Park on March 24, 2014. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. (National Park Service via AP) 242076079659/AP Show More Show Less
8 of26 Adult male mountain lion P-64 walks out of a tunnel at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area on May 22, 2018. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. (National Park Service via AP) 212032020021/AP Show More Show Less
9 of26 A mountain lion sits in an outhouse at the Chatsworth Reservoir at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area on Dec. 4, 2013. After clearing the area and making space, the biologist was able to flush the lion into the adjoining open space without incident. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. (National Park Service via AP) Show More Show Less
10 of26 Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area National Park Service biologists Joanne Moriarty and Jeff Sikich measure P-22's incisors during his capture on March 27, 2014. He was treated for mange, a parasitic disease of the hair and skin. Blood tests later showed exposure to anti-coagulant rodenticides, commonly known as rat poison. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. (National Park Service via AP) 092063045228/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 Satish Kumar shows the scars on the neck of his son Darshan Kumar from a leopard attack in Aarey Colony, which borders the south end of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, in Mumbai, India, Monday, April 4, 2022. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
12 of26 A screen with footage from a CCTV camera is seen at a local dairy farm in Aarey Colony, which borders the south end of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
13 of26 A wall painting of leopords is seen on the wall of a house in Aarey Colony, which borders the south end of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, in Mumbai, India, Monday, April 4, 2022.. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
14 of26 Women return home after relieving themselves in the open in Aarey Colony, which borders the south end of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
15 of26 A team of Sanjay Gandhi National Park forest rangers conduct a demonstration of their rescue and conservation methods to visiting forest officials from across the country in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
16 of26 A Waghoba temple is seen at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Tribals worship Waghoba, a deity in the form of leopards and tigers, in the belief that they protect them and their livestock from evil. They also consider them to be the guardian of the forest. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
17 of26 Kiran Lote combs the hair of her daughter Purvi Rohid as she prepares to leave for school in Aarey Colony, which borders the south end of Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
18 of26 A dog barks outside a house in Aarey Colony, which borders the south end of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
19 of26 Forest guards patrol Aarey colony, which borders the south end of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
20 of26 A view of the slum seen in the Aarey Colony which borders the south end of Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
21 of26 People try to sight a leopard cub in Aarey colony which borders the south end of Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2022. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
22 of26 Satish Lote, a resident of Aarey colony, checks camera trap which borders the south end of Sanjay Gandhi National Parkin Mumbai, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 This uncollared adult female mountain lion is seen "cheek-rubbing," leaving her scent on a log in the Verdugo Mountains with Glendale and the skyscrapers of downtown Los Angeles. in the background on March 21, 2016. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. (National Park Service via AP) 212032020021/AP Show More Show Less
24 of26 Traffic moves over Corriganville Tunnel, occasionally used by wildlife such as the mountain lion known as P-3, located under the 118 Freeway, near the Rocky Peak exit, on January 12, 2017. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. (National Park Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
25 of26 Mountain lion P-23 crosses a road in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area on July 10, 2013. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. (National Park Service via AP)109 AP Show More Show Less
26 of26 A male mountain lion known as P-21 is captured in Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area on June 4, 2011. Los Angeles and Mumbai, India are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them. (National Park Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
Los Angeles and Mumbai, India, share many superlatives as pinnacles of cinema, fashion, and traffic congestion. But another similarity lurks in the shadows, most often seen at night walking silently on four paws.
These metropolises are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus where large felines — mountain lions in one, leopards in the other — thrive by breeding, hunting and maintaining territory within urban boundaries.
Written By
CHRISTINA LARSON and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL