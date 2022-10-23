Biden to visit Democratic headquarters as Election Day nears

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Democratic National Committee headquarters on Monday as he looks to pep up staff and volunteers with just over two weeks to go before Election Day.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks that look to contrast his plan to lower drug costs for Americans while taking aim at a Republicans who he says will look to cut Medicare and Social Security benefits and look to make permanent the GOP’s 2017 changes to tax rates, according to a Democratic official.