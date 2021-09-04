Biden tells storm-ravaged Louisiana: 'I know you're hurting' JOSH BOAK, Associated Press Sep. 4, 2021 Updated: Sep. 4, 2021 12:32 a.m.
1 of11 President Joe Biden talks as he tours a neighborhood impacted by Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in LaPlace, La. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 President Joe Biden takes a photo with residents as he tours a neighborhood impacted by Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in LaPlace, La. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 President Joe Biden talks as he tours a neighborhood impacted by Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in LaPlace, La. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 President Joe Biden participates in a briefing about the response to damage caused by Hurricane Ida, at the St. John Parish Emergency Operations Center, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in LaPlace, La. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 President Joe Biden participates in a briefing about the response to damage caused by Hurricane Ida, at the St. John Parish Emergency Operations Center, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in LaPlace, La., as Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, left, and White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond listen. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 President Joe Biden talks with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., left, as he arrives at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, to tour damage caused by Hurricane Ida. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 President Joe Biden talks with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell as he arrives at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, to tour damage caused by Hurricane Ida. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Louis Dearani, Jr., right, helps to clean up after his family business, United Automatic Fire Sprinkler, was flooded from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area in Woodland Park, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 President Joe Biden talks as he tours a neighborhood impacted by Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in LaPlace, La. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 President Joe Biden pauses as he tours a neighborhood impacted by Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in LaPlace, La., as Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell checks her phone. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 President Joe Biden talks as he tours a neighborhood impacted by Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in LaPlace, La. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
LAPLACE, La. (AP) — Giant trees knocked sideways. Homes boarded up with plywood. Off-kilter street signs.
Less than a week after Hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast, President Joe Biden walked the streets of a hardhit Louisiana neighborhood and told local residents, “I know you're hurting, I know you're hurting.”