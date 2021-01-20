Biden's first act: orders on pandemic, climate, immigration The Associated Press Jan. 20, 2021 Updated: Jan. 20, 2021 5:45 a.m.
1 of2 President-elect Joe Biden tears up as he speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in New Castle, Del. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff during a COVID-19 memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
In his first official acts as president, Joe Biden is signing executives orders on a broad range of issues, from the coronavirus pandemic to climate change and immigration, to fulfill campaign promises.
Highlights of actions Biden is taking Wednesday: