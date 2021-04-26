Biden's first 100 days: Where he stands on key promises ALEXANDRA JAFFE, AAMER MADHANI AND KEVIN VINEYS, Associated Press April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 12:46 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As he rounds out his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden’s focus on reigning in the coronavirus during the early months of his administration seems to have paid off: He can check off nearly all his campaign promises centered on the pandemic.
Biden has delivered on a number of his biggest campaign pledges focused on climate change and the economy as well. But some issues have proven to be tougher for the administration — including immigration, where Biden is grappling with how to enact promised reforms in the face of a steep increase in unaccompanied minors seeking to cross the border. On some of his promises, Biden is waiting for Congress to act.
