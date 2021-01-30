Biden environmental challenge: Filling vacant scientist jobs TAMMY WEBBER and MATTHEW BROWN, Associated Press Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 12:29 p.m.
1 of8 Laura Dodson, an economist and union official at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, is photographed in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Federal data shows the ranks of scientists who carry out environmental research, enforcement and other jobs fell sharply in some agencies under former President Donald Trump. Government scientists say many veteran staffers retired, quit or moved to other agencies amid pressure from an administration they regarded as hostile to science and beholden to industry. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
Polluting factories go uninspected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Leadership positions sit vacant at the U.S. Geological Survey's climate science centers. And U.S. Department of Agriculture research into environmental issues important to farmers is unfinished.
The ranks of scientists who carry out environmental research, enforcement and other jobs fell in several agencies — sharply in some — under former President Donald Trump, federal data shows. Veteran staffers say many retired, quit or moved to other agencies amid pressure from an administration they regarded as hostile to science and beholden to industry.
TAMMY WEBBER and MATTHEW BROWN