Biden doesn't take position on Trump's possible impeachment

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden said Friday that President Donald Trump isn't “fit for the job,” but he repeatedly refused to endorse growing Democratic calls that he be impeached for a second time.
Biden’s comments followed a meeting between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her chamber’s Democratic caucus to consider another round of impeachment proceedings against Trump after a mob of his supporters overran the Capitol on Wednesday. Trump called them “very special” and told them he loved them.