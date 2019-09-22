Biden, Warren face same challenge in Iowa: keeping momentum

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden are entering a critical phase of the Iowa campaign in a close race for first place.

For Warren, it's a sign that the investments she's made in staff and personal interactions with voters have paid off. But it also means she'll increasingly be the subject of attacks from her rivals who want to blunt her rise.

For Biden, months of attacks have done little to erode his standing among Democrats. But Warren's strength underscores his weaknesses among progressives.