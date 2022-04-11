Biden, Modi to speak as US presses for hard line on Russia FATIMA HUSSEIN and ASHOK SHARMA, Associated Press April 11, 2022 Updated: April 11, 2022 12:22 a.m.
1 of2 FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. President Biden is set to speak with Indian Prime Minister Modi, Monday, April 11, 2022 when the two will virtually discuss the Ukraine war and other matters. India has earned Russian praise by maintaining a neutral stance in the war. India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the U.S. and Ukraine have called war crimes. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet each other before their meeting in New Delhi, India on Dec. 6, 2021. India on Thursday said it would ramp up its production of military equipment, including helicopters, tank engines, missiles and airborne early warning systems, to offset any potential shortfall from its main supplier Russia. Former Lt. Gen. D.S. Hooda said that during a visit to India last year by Russian President Vladimir Putin the two sides decided to shift some manufacturing to India to meet its requirements. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as he presses world leaders to take a hard line against Russia's Ukraine invasion.
India's neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India this month for judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.”
