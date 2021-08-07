Beshear's COVID restrictions targeted at Fancy Farm picnic

Two Republicans expected to compete to lead their party's ticket in 2023 took turns Saturday accusing Kentucky's Democratic governor of infringing on individual liberties with his pandemic-related restrictions, pressing GOP themes on the stage of the state's premiere political event.
Speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and state Auditor Mike Harmon accused Gov. Andy Beshear of overreaching with his now-lifted restrictions on businesses and gatherings to try to contain COVID-19.