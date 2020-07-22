Beshear offers good budget news but outlooks remains dire

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky appears to have avoided a budget shortfall in the recently ended fiscal year, but the outlook remains dire for the next year without another infusion of federal assistance, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.

The state faced a projected budget shortfall exceeding $450 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30 as the coronavirus outbreak damaged the economy. But spending cuts by state agencies, combined with stronger-than-expected revenue collections, solidified the state's financial situation.

When the books are closed on the just-ended fiscal year, Beshear predicted it will show a surplus.

“It means no cuts to education, health, public safety or the judicial or legislative branch in the budget that we just ended,” the Democratic governor said at a news conference.

Beshear credited state agencies for doing their part by cutting spending late in the fiscal year.

“They stepped up and went above and beyond, and that was necessary to get where we are today,” the governor said.

But the budget outlook for the current fiscal year remains dire, he said. Without another round of federal assistance, the state faces the largest budget cuts in its history, Beshear said.

“So who pays when we don’t have the funds we need? It’s those that need us the most," he said.

