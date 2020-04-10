Beshear announces action against gatherings to curb virus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear warned Friday that anyone attending a weekend gathering will be ordered to self-quarantine for two weeks as he announced a single-day high for coronavirus cases in Kentucky.

With Easter two days away, the governor took the new step against mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the virus’s spread. A few Kentucky pastors signaled in recent days that they intend to go ahead with in-person services despite Beshear's constant warnings that churches should switch to virtual services or other ways for people to practice their faith and protect public health.

Under the new action, anyone participating in a gathering this weekend will have their license plates recorded to provide to local health departments, Beshear said. Local health officials will go to each participant’s home with a 14-day self-quarantine order, he said.

“This is the only way that we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill somebody else," he said. “That your decision doesn’t spread the coronavirus in your county and in your community.”

Beshear reported 242 new coronavirus cases statewide, raising the total to nearly 1,700. He announced 11 more virus-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 90.

___

