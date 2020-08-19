Beshear: Kentucky to seek extra unemployment payments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will seek federal approval to provide unemployed workers with a supplemental $400 in short-term weekly assistance under a White House offer, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.

The state Labor Cabinet will file the application Thursday, and federal approval could come within days, Beshear said. Recipients likely won’t start receiving the extra payments until early September.

“While there is still some uncertainty in this new program, it is just too important to get these dollars to our families,” the Democratic governor told reporters at his coronavirus briefing.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., sent a letter to Beshear urging him to request the extra jobless aid. The option provided by the White House involves less than the $600 a week in federal pandemic aid that unemployment recipients received until the assistance expired Aug 1.

No extra state spending will be required for the first $300 in weekly assistance per recipient. To receive the full $400 available, the state will tap into federal coronavirus relief aid to make up the difference, Beshear said. He said the extra $100 is “critically important" for recipients.

“We know how this money moves through the economy," the governor said.

Kentucky recipients will still receive regular state unemployment benefits.

