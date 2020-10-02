Berescik engaged to wed

Andrew G. and Susan J. Berescik of Trumbull have announced the engagement of their daughter, Tara Lynn, to Michael Edward Burke, son of Constance A. (Wheat) and the late Robert F. Burke, of Ellenville, N.Y.

Berescik, a graduate of Trumbull High School with B.S. and M.S. degrees from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, teaches agricultural education at Tri-Valley Central School in Grahamsville, N.Y. She also advises the Junior and Senior FFA chapters and the Theater Club.

Burke, a graduate of Ellenville Central School with A.S. degrees from Ulster County Community College and Hudson Valley Community College, is employed as a corrections peace officer at Eastern Correctional Facility, part of the New York State prison system.

A wedding celebration will be planned for the future, once Covid-19 is controlled.