Benefit for childhood cancer research Nov. 16

The 4th annual Music for Mia: Pediatric Cancer Benefit Concert, hosted by Fairfield/Trumbull School of Music, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 4-5:30 p.m., at The Acoustic, 2926 Fairfield Ave., in Bridgeport. This family-friendly event will feature performances by students and faculty members from Fairfield School of Music, as well as face-painting, arts and crafts and more.

All ticket sales will be donated to pediatric cancer research in honor of Mia McCaffrey, a Trumbull six-year-old who passed away in March 2017 after battling a rare form of cancer. Mia loved music and starred in an award-winning music video (Fighter, by Taylor Tote) that helped raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer.

Suggested ticket price is $15 for adults; kids and teens are free. Purchase tickets or make a donation online at tinyurl.com/musicformia2019. Tickets are also available at the door, payable by cash or check to Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer. All ticket purchases and donations are tax deductible.

For more info, visit FTSMusic.org or call 203-445-6565.