Beloved '80s inspired Delaware bar closes for good

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — It’s rare that a bar has a perfect name, but Wilmington’s 1984 nailed it.

The spot, packed with arcade games on the floor and local original music on stage, was a throwback.

A retro hangout and hub for gamers, musicians and their fans, the ’80s details could be found right down to its legendary bathrooms: a woman’s room plastered with images of Michael J. Fox and a men’s room covered with cutouts of “The Golden Girls.”

But one of Delaware’s most unique bars has unplugged its games and has a clear music calendar. After being closed for more than three months due to the coronavirus threat, the bar’s owners recently announced that 1984 would not reopen.

Co-owner Matt Morrissette, who declined to comment on the closure, put it best in his farewell message on Facebook: “We have the dubious pleasure of being almost comically ill-suited for these troubled times — video games and packed, sweaty DIY shows being our bread and butter.”

The spot first opened eight and a half years ago at the former location of Three Seventeen Irish Pub near the intersection of Fourth and Greenhill streets. And it quickly became an integral part of the upstate original music scene, featuring both local and national acts.

Two years later, Oddity Bar would open around the block, offering music fans two similar original rock venues within walking distance. The bars would even team up for “Rock Around the Block” all-day festivals, giving local music fans a home base.

Among those mourning the loss of 1984 are its friends and competitors at Oddity Bar, which still has not reopened since March.

“When 1984 opened, it was exciting to have a bar in Wilmington that was like a place you’d find in a bigger city with nostalgic arcade games where offbeat Gen X and millennials felt at home,” says Oddity Bar co-owner Andrea McCauley. “It gave local artists, musicians and creative people somewhere to meet, become friends and develop a community.

“With owner Matt being a musician himself, 1984 became the perfect venue to give the independent music scene in Wilmington a place to grow and thrive. So many local bands had their first gigs at 1984 where they were able to evolve into what they are today.”

1984′s closure announcement on Facebook sparked a flood of messages and memories from customers.

“I cannot thank you all enough for the magic this place brought into my life. I will never forget it,” wrote one fan.

Added another, “1984 was truly the best thing to happen to Delaware since George Thorogood. Probably the only good thing to happen to Delaware since George Thorogood.”

It was not only a place where some musicians played their first shows in front of a giant video game-themed mural, but also where some patrons met their spouse or found their best friend.

Wilmington artist and musician Sean Flynn found a home at 1984, not only strutting the stage shirtless with bands like The Bad Larrys, but also painting the murals on the wall, which feature everyone from Pac-Man to David Bowie.

At a time when music venues for original music in Delaware were dwindling, 1984 created a place where a diverse fan base could be themselves and feel accepted, Flynn says.

“Musicians, gamers, karaokeists and beerians all felt it was a home away from home, and they had a say in the shape of that home,” Flynn says. “Long live 1984 and Oddity Bar. And may there be many more bohemian venues like them.”

One of its first employees was Miranda Brewer, current co-owner of Newark’s Rainbow Records.

It was two years before she bought the record shop, and she and her husband Todd were toying with opening a bar. After Brewer quit her job to work in bars to try it out, Morrissette found her online and Brewer asked if he was hiring. She was hired on the spot.

“I put up the first draft list and put a Pac-Man motif around the edges. It felt like home,” says Brewer, of Newark. “I spent a lot of time there over the course of the next several years. Bartending, DJing, playing in bands or just having a couple beers. It was like a little refuge where you knew you could always go if you needed to see some friendly, familiar faces and shoot the s--t for while.

“I got a chance to feel like a rock star on that stage and that is a memory I will always cherish. I am super sad it will not be reopening but, as the cliche goes: All good things must come to an end. I hold hope in my heart that one day young musicians will have a place like that available to them again.”