Belmont University to open new medical school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials with Belmont University announced Thursday that they intend to start a new medical school in Nashville.

According to a news release, the university is launching the College of Medicine by partnering with HCA Healthcare, the nation’s largest hospital chain. HCA Healthcare regularly partners with Belmont.

“HCA Healthcare will bring world-class expertise to Belmont’s College of Medicine, offering our students extraordinary faculty instructors and a pathway to residency and clinical placements,” said Belmont President Bob Fisher. “A College of Medicine is the natural next step in Belmont’s health care offerings.”

The university did not immediately disclose when the medical school would be open for enrollment. Instead, the university is conducting a nationwide search for a dean of the medical school, who will eventually establish a timeline for “potential openings.”

Officials say they have already secured a 150,000 square-foot building to house the medical school and plans are underway for development.

“According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the shortage of U.S. physicians continues to worsen, and we share Belmont University’s commitment to address this critical need,” said HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen in a statement.

Currently, Nashville has two medical schools: Vanderbilt University’s School of Medicine and Meharry Medical College.