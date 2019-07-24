Bella Thorne shares personal struggles in 1st poetry book

FILE - This Jan. 22, 2018 file photo shows actress Bella Thorne during the Sundance Film Festival Park City, Utah. The actress has written a collection of poetry called "The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray Vol. 1." (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bella Thorne says people are confused by her and she doesn't understand why, but maybe her new book will clear things up.

The actress says she's not sure what's so confusing because her life is an open book — so much so that she's written a very personal collection of poetry called "The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray Vol. 1." She writes about personal struggles, relationships, sexual abuse, depression and having dyslexia.

She dates a lot of the poems so readers can chart her personal growth and healing.

Thorne, now 21, was a Disney kid, landing a role in 2010 on the Disney Channel series "Shake It Up." She's worked steadily since with roles in movies like "Blended" starring Adam Sandler and "Midnight Sun" opposite Patrick Schwarzenegger.