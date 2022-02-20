Being the 1st: What it's like to make Supreme Court history JESSICA GRESKO and COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press Feb. 20, 2022 Updated: Feb. 20, 2022 9:10 a.m.
1 of10 FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Sandra Day O'Connor poses for a photo in 1982. O'Connor joined the Supreme Court in 1981 as the nation's first female justice. Anonymous/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall poses for a photo in Washington, Oct. 24, 1967. Marshall joined the Supreme Court in 1967 as the court's first Black justice. Charles Tasnadi/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 FILE - With the addition of the Supreme Court's newest member, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, top row, right, the high court sits for a new group photograph, Sept. 29, 2009, at the Supreme Court in Washington. Front row from left are: Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, Associate Justice John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, and Associate Justice Clarence Thomas. Back row, from left are: Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr., Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Charles Dharapak/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 FILE - With the addition of the Supreme Court's newest member, Associate Justice Sandra Day O' Connor, top row right, the high court sits for a new group photograph in 1982 in Washington. Seated from left are Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall; Associate Justice William Brennan Jr.; Chief Justice Warren Burger, Associate Justice Byron White and Associate Justice Harry Blackmun. Standing from left, Associate Justice John Paul Stevens, Associate Justice Lewis Powell, Associate Justice William Rehnquist and Associate Justice Sandra Day O' Connor. Show More Show Less
5 of10 FILE - The newest Supreme Court member, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, poses for a photo with her colleagues Sept. 29, 2009, at the Supreme Court in Washington. Sotomayor joined the Supreme Court in 2009 as the court's first Latina justice. Charles Dharapak Show More Show Less
6 of10 FILE - With the addition of the Supreme Court's newest member, Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall, top row left, the high court sits for a new group photograph, in January 1971 in Washington. Seated from left are, Associate Justice John W. Harlan, Associate Justice Hugo Black, Chief Justice Warren E. Burger, Associate Justice William O. Douglas and Associate Justice William Brennan Jr. Standing from left are, Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall, Associate Justice Potter Stewart, Associate Justice Byron R. White and Associate Justice Harry A. Blackmun. Show More Show Less
8 of10 FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Louis D. Brandeis poses for a photo. Brandeis joined the Supreme Court in 1916 as the court's first Jewish member. Show More Show Less
9 of10 FILE - With the addition of the Supreme Court's newest member, Associate Justice Louis D. Brandeis, top row left, the high court sits for a new group photograph in 1917 in New York. Standing from left are, Associate Justice Louis D. Brandeis, Associate Justice Mahlon Pitney, Associate Justice James C. McReynolds and Associate Justice John H. Clarke. Seated from left are, Associate Justice William R. Day, Associate Justice Joseph McKenna, Chief Justice Edward D. White, Associate Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, and Associate Justice W. Van Devanter. Show More Show Less
10 of10 FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall, right, stands with his family as they watch him take his seat at the court for the first time, Oct. 2, 1967. From left are Marshall's son Thurgood, Jr., 11, wife Cecilia Suyat, and son John, 9. Marshall joined the Supreme Court in 1967 as the court's first Black justice. Henry Griffin Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sandra Day O'Connor was nervous when she joined the Supreme Court in 1981 as the nation's first female justice.
“It’s all right to be the first to do something, but I didn’t want to be the last woman on the Supreme Court," O'Connor said in 2012. “If I took the job and did a lousy job it would take a long time to get another one, so it made me very nervous about it.”
