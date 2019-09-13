Beatles tribute band benefit concert Sept. 21

On Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local area food pantries.

The concert will feature The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. Come and enjoy a career spanning selection of your favorite Beatles hits, as well as complementary refreshments.

Tickets are $15; children under 12 are admitted at no charge.

Reserve tickets in advance via email (sam.sutter@optonline.net; trinityepiscopal00@att.net) or call 203-878-7508; 203-375-1503. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the show.

Non-perishable food donations will also be accepted.

Visit pennylaneband.net for more information.