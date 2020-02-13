Beale Street Music Festival announces acts for May event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Lumineers, Three 6 Mafia, The Avett Brothers, Lil Wayne and The Smashing Pumpkins are included in the lineup of performers scheduled to appear at this year's Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.

The three-day Beale Street Music festival is held every year during Memphis in May, the city's month-long celebration of music, food and culture. This year's music festival is scheduled from May 1 through May 3. It is held at Tom Lee Park, which sits alongside the Mississippi River.

Other acts scheduled to perform at the festival are Nelly, Weezer, The 1975, DaBaby, Lindsey Buckingham, Patty Griffin, and the Deftones, festival organizers said Wednesday.

As always, the festival boasts performers with strong Memphis ties, including Mavis Staples, Project Pat, Al Kapone, Amy LaVere and others.

The festival also features a Blues Tent, with scheduled performers such as Bobby Rush, Keb Mo, Taj Mahal, Don Bryant & the Bo-Keys, and Lisa Mills.

Memphis in May also includes the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, which runs from May 13 through May 16.