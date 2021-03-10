Bay Area mask-less passenger coughs on, assaults Uber driver

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An Uber driver in San Francisco was assaulted by a woman who refused to wear a mask in an incident captured on a now-viral video that he says was racially motivated and police said they are investigating.

The woman was with two other women wearing masks when Subhakar Khadka, 32, picked them up Saturday in the city's Bayview District. The video shows the three women in the back seat berating Khadka using profanities while the car is stopped on the shoulder of a highway. At one point, the woman without a mask coughs on him, grabs his cellphone from the center dash area and rips off his facemask.