Red Cross registers Mariupol POWs as hundreds more surrender OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN, Associated Press May 19, 2022 Updated: May 19, 2022 7:39 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of20 In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Ukrainian servicemen leave the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Ukrainian servicemen stand in font of a Russian serviceman after they leaved the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine.(Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of20 In this photo taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, a Russian serviceman frisks a Ukrainian soldier after he left the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
4 of20 Ukrainian servicemen accompanied by members of the foreign legion fire mortars at Russian positions in the eastern region of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Bodies of dead Russian soldiers lay on the floor during an identification process in Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
6 of20 In this photo taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Ukrainian servicemen carry a wounded comrade after they left the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
7 of20 Villagers walk past unexploded artillery shells as they collect scrap metal from a bombed warehouse in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, shows a wounded Ukrainian servicemen lying in a hospital in Novoazovsk, Ukraine, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, after he an his comrades were evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
9 of20 A serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia stands guard not far from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. AP Show More Show Less
10 of20 A crater of an explosion is seen after Russian shelling in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 The withered hand of a dead Russian soldier pokes out of a body bag during the exhumation of killed Russian soldiers' at their former positions near the village of Malaya Rohan, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Wednesday May 18, 2022. Andrii Marienko/AP Show More Show Less
12 of20 In this photo taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, shows Ukrainian servicemen as they leave the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
13 of20 Employees of US embassy in Ukraine raise the US national flag at the US embassy, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 A Ukrainian serviceman works during the exhumation of killed Russian soldiers' at their former positions near the village of Malaya Rohan, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Wednesday May 18, 2022. Andrii Marienko/AP Show More Show Less
15 of20 Rescuers work at a site of an apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less
16 of20 Red Cross staff drive by in their vehicles to the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant to observe the evacuation of Ukrainian servicemen from Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Rescuers carry the body of a civilian at a site of an apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less
18 of20 Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Russian soldier has gone on trial in Ukraine for the killing of an unarmed civilian. The case that opened in Kyiv marked the first time a member of the Russian military has been prosecuted for a war crime since Russia invaded Ukraine 11 weeks ago. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
19 of20 Men walk past a damaged building after Russian shelling in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20 A resident walks past a destroyed house in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds more fighters have emerged from the Mariupol stronghold where they made their last stand and surrendered, Russia said Thursday, and the Red Cross worked to register them as prisoners of war, as the end of a key battle in the conflict drew closer.
A monthslong siege of Mariupol that left it in ruins and the drama of last-ditch fighters at a steel plant holding off Russian forces turned the strategic port city into a worldwide symbol of suffering and defiance. With Ukraine saying their mission is complete, the fighters have been told to save their lives — and international attention is focused on how they will be treated.
Written By
OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN