LEWISTON, Mass. (AP) — Bates College officials have decided to take away the batons carried by its security officers this week, following a petition signed by 18 groups and 546 people.

The petition by the Bates Leftist Coalition and the Bates Restorative and Transformative Justice Coalition called for the removal of batons and handcuffs from the officers and opposed equipping them with body cameras, the Sun Journal reported.