Bangladesh sends 3rd group of Rohingya refugees to island JULHAS ALAM, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 12:19 a.m.
1 of2 Rohingya refugees board a naval ship to be transported to an isolated island in the Bay of Bengal, in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Officials in Bangladesh sent a second group of Rohingya refugees to the island on Monday despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that more than 1,500 Rohingya refugees left Cox’s Bazar voluntarily under government management. Authorities say the refugees were selected for relocation based on their willingness, and that no pressure was applied on them. But several human rights and activist groups say some refugees have been forced to go to the island, located 21 miles (34 kilometers) from the mainland. Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 Rohingya refugees wait to alight from a naval ship after arriving at Bhashan Char island, in the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Officials in Bangladesh sent a second group of Rohingya refugees to the island on Monday despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. Seven Bangladesh navy ships carrying 1,804 Rohingya refugees arrived Tuesday at an isolated island where they will be relocated despite concerns among human rights groups about their safety. Authorities say the refugees were selected for relocation based on their willingness, and that no pressure was applied on them. But several human rights and activist groups say some refugees have been forced to go to the island, located 21 miles (34 kilometers) from the mainland. Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP Show More Show Less
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh sent a third group of Rohingya refugees to a newly developed island in the Bay of Bengal on Friday despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process.
The government insists the relocation plan is meant to offer better living conditions while attempts to repatriate more than 1 million refugees to Myanmar would continue.