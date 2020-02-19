Baltimore registering volunteers for spring cleaning effort

BALTIMORE (AP) — Community groups, civic organizations and resident volunteers in Baltimore can now sign up to participate in a citywide spring cleanup effort, and in exchange, earn credits toward their stormwater fee.

The city's Department of Public Works on Tuesday began registering volunteers for the April 18 event. People interested in participating must call 311 and provide a specific location to be cleaned and the number of volunteers who will assist in the effort.

Trash bags will be provided to those registered. The department will collect the debris.

Participants have to fill out paperwork to receive the stormwater credit.

Registration for the annual event is open through April 9.