Baltimore Police: 4 shootings on Sunday, 1 dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore said a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon. There were three other shootings earlier in the day.

On Sunday afternoon a 34-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.

Police said three other men were injured in other shootings earlier in the day. One had injuries that were not life threatening. The condition of the other two is unclear.

Police said there have been multiple shootings and homicides in the city this weekend.