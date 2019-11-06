Democrat Simmons wins seat on transportation commission

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A longtime state senator is taking a seat on the state's Transportation Commission for the Democrats.

Willie Simmons of Cleveland beat Republican Butch Lee in the race for the central district seat, breaking up what had been a GOP stranglehold on the three-member body, which oversees the state highway system. Current Central District Commissioner Dick Hall chose not to run again.

Simmons emphasized his relationships with other state leaders, while Lee emphasized his experience as Brandon mayor. Simmons supports a 10-cents-a-gallon increase in the fuel tax, saying that would give Mississippi a similar tax rate as neighboring states.

Lee wanted part of a tax on internet sales for state roads and says he'd support a fuel tax increase for long-term items including bridges.