Bail set at $1M for physician charged in husband's death

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A judge raised bail Wednesday to $1 million for a resident physician who is charged with fatally shooting her husband in front of their two children while stopped along a Nebraska highway.

Kathleen Jourdan, 31, of Omaha, initially was held without bond on charges of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon in the death of her husband, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan, the Omaha World-Herald reports. Judge Jeffrey Wightman said at a hearing Wednesday that she must surrender her passport and remain in Nebraska if she is able to post bond by paying 10%, or $100,000, of the amount.

Jourdan, a resident physician in the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Family Medicine Residency Program, has been placed on administrative leave. She graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine, which is in Grenada, in late 2018.

She was arrested June 17 along Interstate 80 near Cozad after the shooting. According to court records, investigators said the couple got into an argument while driving back from Scottsbluff, where the family was in the process of moving.

During the argument, Joshua pulled over and called a friend in Georgia to mediate. Kathleen said Joshua gave her a “look” during the call while raising his arm. Kathleen, who said she feared for herself and children, pulled a handgun out of the center console of the pickup and fired two shots into her husband's chest, court records say.

The couple’s two sons, who were in the backseat, weren't hurt.