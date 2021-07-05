Backpacks for Kids program helps feed North Dakota students

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Public school teachers in Bismarck-Mandan for years would pull out boxes of crackers or packets of instant macaroni and cheese tucked away in their desk drawers, buy something from a vending machine or make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to give to students they knew wouldn’t get enough to eat over the weekend.
When those students returned to classes recently, many were unable to concentrate, complained of stomach aches and dizziness, or caused disruptions in class. Food insecurity -- not having reliable access to adequate food -- was not only a troubling issue for many families, it was having a harmful impact in the schools.