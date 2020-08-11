Backpack and school supplies drive

The Parish of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, is hosting its annual Backpack and School Supplies drive on Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16. The parish is collecting new backpacks and school supplies for students in grades pre-K through high school.

Due to the heightened health concerns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, they are especially seeking face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes and sprays.

The backpacks and school supplies collected from the drive will benefit students at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Blessed Sacrament Church, The McGivney Community Center and the Convent of Mary Immaculate in Bridgeport, who are experiencing increased need this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Financial donations are also welcome. The Social Justice and Charitable Outreach Committee will buy supplies which will be divided equally among the charities. Make scheck payable to St. Catherine of Siena and write School Supplies in the memo line.

Donations will be collected in the lobby of the church at all masses on Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16. Donations will also be welcomed from 11 a.m.-noon on Sunday, Aug. 16, in the parking lot.

The mass schedule is Saturday at 4 and 7:15 p.m., and Sunday at 7:30, 9 and 11 a.m. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, seat reservations are required for mass. There is no charge for seat reservations to attend. The reservation portal opens on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. The link to register is StCathTrumbull.com.

Other initiatives of the Social Justice & Charitable Outreach Team include: Toiletry drive, hat, coat and sweater drive, Thanksgiving and other emergency food drives, annual parish giving tree, pro-life baby shower, and more. For more information on the Social Justice and Charitable Outreach ministry at St. Catherine of Siena in Trumbull, contact Salvatore Spadaccino, Coordinator of Social Justice and Charitable Outreach, at caritas@stcatherinetrumbull.com.