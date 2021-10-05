BTS campaign with UN nets millions of dollars -- and tweets

NEW YORK (AP) — K-pop superstars BTS have raised $3.6 million and generated millions of tweets during four years of teaming up with the U.N. children's agency to fight violence, abuse and bullying and promote self-esteem in young people, the agency is announcing Wednesday.
The “Love Myself” campaign spread its message through means including social media hashtags, merchandise, the South Korean band's 2018-2019 “Love Yourself” world tour and a 2019 video for the children's agency, called UNICEF, urging people to “choose kindness.” The “Love Myself” slogan was even emblazoned on dirigibles flown over the musicians' hometowns in 2017.