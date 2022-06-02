Award-winning 'Tomb of Sand' to be published in US in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — This year's winner of the International Booker Prize, Geetanjali Shree's novel “Tomb of Sand,” will be released in the U.S. this winter by an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

“Tomb of Sand,” the story of an elderly widow thinking back on the 1947 partition of British India into India and Pakistan, was originally written in Hindi and translated by Daisy Rockwell. It’s the first book in any Indian language to win the International Booker Prize given for fiction translated into English.