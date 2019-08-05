Trumbull home sales average $388,000 last week
The following property transfers were reported by the Trumbull Town Clerks’s Office from July 28 to August 2, 2019
15 Hillsboro Road: James Tucker and Monica Tucker to Scott George and Megan Blase, $527,500
165 Old Field Road: John Therriault and Lynn Therriault to Tracey Lucibello and Thomas Lucibello, $400,000
21 Longview Road: John Scandurra and Donna Scandurra to Deivid Martins, $360,000
21 Lansing Avenue: Lorraine Gray to Angel Gonzalez, $265,000
4865 Madison Avenue: Jason Fiorillo and Jennifer Fiorillo to Cesar Cordero and Enith Cordero, $349,000
36 Little Plain Road: Craig Galello to Monika Mocarska and Jake Kapustin, $410,099
50 Blackhouse Road: Haims Family Realty Co. to Edward Greenwood, $340,000
57 Kent Lane: John Virag and Joanne Virag to Lawrence Bartley Jr., $447,000
1279 Daniels Farm Road: Thomas Picone and Lisa Picone to Steve Browne, $440,000
24 Norwood Terrace: Raymond Sadler and Mary Jane Sadler to Martin Mezza and Tina Mezza, $420,000
11 Pioneer Trail: William Jarboe to Jones Dankwa, $485,000
33 Rocky Hill Road: Home for Good LLC to Eric Kwarteng and Christina Kwarteng, $375,000
535 Whitney Avenue: Matthew Golembeski and Lindsey Golembeski to Tremaine Johnson and Bridgette Clark-Johnson, $440,000
6 Cypress Lane: Laura McPartland to Frederick Cinao, $172,000.