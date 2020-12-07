Average gas price in Rhode Island up 2 cents per gallon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has ticked up 2 cents in the last week, yet remains lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Rhode Island's current average price of $2.11 per gallon is still 41 cents per gallon lower than the in-state average one year ago, and a nickel lower than the current national per-gallon average.

“With travel down, it’s no surprise that we saw the lowest Thanksgiving demand for fuel since 1997,” AAA spokesman Lloyd Albert said in a statement. “But robust gains in crude oil prices and the OPEC decision to increase production next year combined to boost prices 2 to 12 cents in a number of states.”

Rhode Island's per-gallon average is a penny higher than in Massachusetts, and a nickel lower than in neighboring Connecticut.