Michael Jovovich, Dr. Joe Utterbach, Tony LaVorgna, Brian Coralian, Eric Nyquist, Nick Macri and Emily Pisarra will be performing a concert, Autumn Wishes, at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place, Trumbull, on Sunday Oct. 6, at 1:30 p.m. Presented by the Trumbull Arts, the concert is cabaret seating. Bring your own refreshments. Tickets are $5. Reservations a must. Call 203-452-5065.