JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections said autopsies are being done on inmates who died in recent days.

The department said in a news release Saturday that that Ronald Allen Estelle, 77, was pronounced dead Friday at Allegiance Specialty Hospital of Greenville. Estelle had been taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. He was sentenced Feb. 11, 1987, for nonresidential burglary as a habitual offender in Harrison County.