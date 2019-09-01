The Kennedy Center’s Autism SpectRUN will take place at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on Sunday, Sept. 8. The family-friendly-event features a kids’ fun run at 8:30 a.m. and a timed 5K and mile stroll at 9 a.m., open to all runners, walkers and strollers. Activities will be available for children of all ages and needs, including Casey Carl’s Bubblemania, face painting and more. Sisters Kylie and Khloe Hudak of Sandy Hook - also known as “2 K’s for a Cause” - will have a fund-raising lemonade stand set up at SpectRUN, offering refreshments before and after the race. Star 99.9’s Anna Zap, of The Anna & Raven Show, will be the morning’s guest announcer. SpectRUN directly benefits The Kennedy Center’s autism services, providing a lifespan of support for individuals and families in Fairfield and New Haven Counties. Event proceeds help offset program costs and provide need-based scholarships. Learn more and register online at KC-Autism.org.