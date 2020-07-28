Authorities to exhume body, collect DNA in cold case slaying

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in western Michigan plan to exhume the remains of a woman slain more than 50 years ago to collect DNA in an effort to identify her and solve the case.

The remains will be removed Wednesday from a cemetery in Blendon Township and taken to a lab at Michigan State University., the Ottawa County sheriff’s office said.

Hunters found the woman’s partially nude body in October 1967 near an intersection in Blendon Township, west of Grand Rapids. The body had been at the location three to seven days.

An autopsy determined the victim suffered head injuries and had been strangled. Her death was ruled a homicide.

A police cold case team in May began exploring the use of DNA to identify the victim and continue the investigation into the slaying. A judge approved a request in June to exhume body.