Authorities say house fire likely set off by fireworks

HARRISBURG, S.D. (AP) — Firefighters in Harrisburg responded to a house fire set started by fireworks, authorities reported Sunday.

No one was hurt in the fire that damaged one home, the Argus Leader reported. Lincoln County Emergency Management coordinator Harold Timmerman said that the homeowners told fire investigators they had doused discharged fireworks near their home with water earlier that night. But Timmerman said it appears one of the fireworks ignited and went off near the house.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Sunday and fought the fire for several hours. County authorities also responded to a barn fire set off by a bottle rocket firework on Saturday night. No one was injured in that fire either.