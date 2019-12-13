Authorities release name of Colfax County crash victim

RICHLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a driver who died when his pickup truck rammed into an oncoming semitrailer on U.S. Highway 30 in eastern Nebraska's Colfax County.

The crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, about a mile (1.6 kilometers) northeast of Richland. The westbound pickup swerved into the eastbound lanes and struck the semi despite the semi driver's efforts to avoid the collision, Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl said. The cause of the collision is believed to be slick pavement, she said, noting icy roads in the area.

The driver's been identified as Carlos Adame, 39, who lived in Schuyler. The semi driver's been identified as Terry Greer, 63, of Arenzville, Illinois. Kracl said he wasn't injured.