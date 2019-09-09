Authorities issue Amber alert for girl, 5, in New Mexico

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say they're searching for a 5-year-old New Mexico girl who has been missing since Sunday morning.

The Rio Arriba County sheriff announced late Sunday that an Amber alert was issued for the girl. Authorities did not release additional information about their search, saying many details remain unknown.

The girl has been identified as Renezmae Calzada. Authorities say she is 4 feet (1.2 meters) tall. Photos released by authorities show her with long, dark hair and brown eyes.

She was reportedly last seen wearing blue shorts with stars and a "Frozen" shirt.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Rio Arriba County Sherriff's Office at 505-753-5555.

Rio Arriba covers more than 5,800 square miles (15,270 kilometers) in northern New Mexico, stretching from the county line north of Santa Fe to the Colorado border.