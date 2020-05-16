https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Authorities-investigate-deadly-shooting-in-Omaha-15275454.php
Authorities investigate deadly shooting in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Omaha.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that police said in a news release that officers found the man's body around 11:15 a.m. Saturday while responding to reports of a shooting.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No other details were immediately released, including the man's name.
