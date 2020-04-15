Authorities identify 2 men killed in Iowa helicopter crash

HAMLIN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified two men killed in a March 31 helicopter crash west-central Iowa.

Officials said a passenger in the helicopter, 23-year-old Benjamin Peterson of Des Moines, and the pilot, 30-year-old Ryan Doolittle of Minneapolis, died in the crash.

Peterson worked for Western EcoSystem Tech as an aerial wildlife surveyor. The crash happened in Audubon County, a few miles east of Hamlin. Authorities said the aircraft hit a power line before it went down.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.