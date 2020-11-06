Authorities capture teen sought in fatal shooting of child

STRUTHERS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have captured a teenager sought in a shooting that left a 4-year-old boy dead and four adults wounded.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested the 17-year-old boy on Wednesday as he tried to run out of a house in Youngstown. His name has not been released due to his age, and authorities have not yet said what charges he's facing.

The teen is the second person charged in the Sept. 21 shooting in Struthers. Kimonie Bryant, 24, of Struthers, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other counts and could face the death penalty if convicted.

The two suspects entered the home, apparently planning to steal cash, and started shooting people in the residence. authorities have said. The child, Rowan Sweeney, was sleeping on a couch where his mother was sitting, and authorities have said she covered the boy with her body and begged the assailants not to shoot her son.

The mother and three men were wounded in the shootinjg. Their names have not been released.