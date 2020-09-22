Authorities: Wrong-way interstate driver caused fatal crash

Authorities say a wrong-way driver was involved in a three-car crash on northbound Interstate 5 in Portland, Oregon, leaving one person dead, another injured and the highway closed for about two hours.

KOIN reports the wrong-way driver was reported around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday and as police were responding, there was a report of a crash First responders found three vehicles involved.

One of the drivers died at the scene. Another driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to live. The third driver wasn’t hurt.

The highway was closed at the crash location around 5:30 a.m. but repopened around 7:25 a.m.