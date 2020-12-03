Authorities: Suspects missing after police chase, crash

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Suspects who were fleeing in a car from police investigating reports of gunshots fired in Delaware crashed their vehicle and escaped on foot, authorities said.

Wilmington police responding to the report in the city started chasing the suspects Wednesday morning after they fled in a car, according to Delaware State Police.

The suspects' vehicle later crashed on a road near Claymont during the pursuit and they ran away, the Delaware News Journal reported.

That road was temporarily closed but reopened before 1 p.m. Police did not specify how many suspects fled. They were still missing as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Wilmington police said they will release more information when it becomes available.