Authorities: Missing hiker is found dead in Sandia Mountains
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The body of a missing hiker has been found in the Sandia Mountains, Albuquerque police said Sunday.
They said the death of 40-year-old Gilbran Hernandez-Avila is being ruled as accidental.
Police said the body was located Saturday.
A missing person’s alert was issued for Hernandez-Avila on Sept. 15, two days he went hiking and sent his last known communication to his family.
The search was a combined effort involving Albuquerque police, New Mexico Search and Rescue and State Police.
